HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,649 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Hercules Capital worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,480,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after acquiring an additional 113,398 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 170,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.64.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

