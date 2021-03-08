HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC) by 82.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,292 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 1,135.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

PDEC opened at $29.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

