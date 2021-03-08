HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Fox Factory worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter worth $227,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Shares of FOXF opened at $124.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.58 and a 52-week high of $144.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

