HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 811.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.53% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 196,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $28.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $28.18.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

