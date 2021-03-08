HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:UJUL) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,949 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 49.69% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

Shares of UJUL opened at $26.56 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF â€” July has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $26.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15.

