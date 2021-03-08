HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 74.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,729 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $7,483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hasbro by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Hasbro by 688.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.10.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $94.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

