HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 185.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE BEPC opened at $41.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.31. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $63.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

