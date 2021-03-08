HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,205 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 57.84% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the third quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUL opened at $28.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.34. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $29.11.

