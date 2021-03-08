HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.61 Million Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 132,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 32,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 518,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 213,640 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 431,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 36,526 shares during the period.

Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

