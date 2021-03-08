HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

OLLI opened at $84.77 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.31.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.