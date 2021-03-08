HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

PSA stock opened at $235.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.46 and its 200-day moving average is $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $155.37 and a 1 year high of $246.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

