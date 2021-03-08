HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.92 Million Stock Holdings in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,111 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,173 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of IAMGOLD worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IAG shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. CSFB decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

