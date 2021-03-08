HighTower Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in KLA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in KLA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $295.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.68. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $110.19 and a 52-week high of $342.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

