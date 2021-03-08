HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.22% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. White Pine Investment CO raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 60,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 34,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 100,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 65,650 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.42. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

