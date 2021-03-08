HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 172.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,120 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QQQE opened at $74.29 on Monday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $81.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.77.

