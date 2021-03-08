HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,324 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 610.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $57.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.71.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.