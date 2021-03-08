HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,079.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of O opened at $59.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $76.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.64%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

