HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKW. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,060,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,863,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,016.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,307,000.

Shares of PKW stock opened at $80.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.28. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

