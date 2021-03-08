HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 234,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Seaport Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,006,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SGAM opened at $10.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

