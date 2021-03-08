HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,615 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 65.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.