HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,890 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,890 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,977,000 after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSNC opened at $65.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SSNC. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Northern Trust Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

