HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 8,323 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.79% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTLS stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92.

