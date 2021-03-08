HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.83% of FTAC Olympus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTOC. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $21,090,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $586,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000.

Get FTAC Olympus Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FTOC opened at $10.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.41. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Olympus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.