HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TXT opened at $51.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

