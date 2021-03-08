HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,527 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after buying an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 264.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 194,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 140,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $11,307,254.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,603,626 shares in the company, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

