HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,715 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Eagle Bancorp worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter worth $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 57.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,184.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $52.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.08 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

