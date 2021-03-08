HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 20.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 48.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $23.93.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

