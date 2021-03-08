HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,242 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFEB. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $262,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.