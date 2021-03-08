HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,584 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUBE. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,935,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,140,000 after buying an additional 1,348,393 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,373,000 after buying an additional 648,521 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,402,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,747,000 after buying an additional 568,122 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $36.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

