HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 22,359 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,359 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,125,000 after purchasing an additional 147,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,770 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,112,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,577,000 after purchasing an additional 353,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after purchasing an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 647,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,508,000 after purchasing an additional 284,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAN. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.92.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN opened at $98.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $49.57 and a one year high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.64.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

