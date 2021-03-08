HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,947 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,074,000 after acquiring an additional 24,044 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,041,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 414.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,320,000 after buying an additional 142,833 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $102.94 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.