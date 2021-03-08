HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Nevro by 8.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nevro by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Nevro by 205.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Nevro in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Nevro by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $151.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.31. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.12. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nevro from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nevro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

In other news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $385,170. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

