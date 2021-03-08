HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 90,115 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,627 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 90,115 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

In other news, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,129,165.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 256,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $6,165,939.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,490,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,296 shares of company stock worth $7,865,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

