HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:SNRHU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 263,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNRHU. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,273,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $2,058,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $4,447,000.

SNRHU stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.80.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp. I. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp.

