HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSE:CTAC opened at $10.11 on Monday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Profile

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

