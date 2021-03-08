HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Shares of NYSE:CTAC opened at $10.11 on Monday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80.
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Profile
