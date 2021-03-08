HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 258,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of CONX at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $13,351,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in CONX in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $10.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50. CONX Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. is a blank check company. CONX Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

