Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,690 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.20% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 325,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,789,000. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,582,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,017,000 after purchasing an additional 274,703 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 452,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.09). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

