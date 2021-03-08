HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Financial Survey

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) and AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HireQuest and AMN Healthcare Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A AMN Healthcare Services 0 0 7 0 3.00

AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus price target of $76.29, suggesting a potential upside of 2.87%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than HireQuest.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.6% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of HireQuest shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HireQuest and AMN Healthcare Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $15.88 million 13.14 -$290,000.00 N/A N/A AMN Healthcare Services $2.22 billion 1.59 $113.99 million $3.18 23.59

AMN Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest.

Risk & Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and AMN Healthcare Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 45.87% 23.39% 16.08% AMN Healthcare Services 3.78% 20.38% 6.87%

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc. provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labour and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 147 franchisee-owned offices in 32 states and the District of Columbia. It serves small businesses and large corporate enterprises in the manufacturing, warehousing, construction, disaster recovery, hospitality, recycling, logistics, auctioneering, landscaping, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Command Center, Inc. and changed its name to HireQuest, Inc. in September 2019. HireQuest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, South Carolina.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing services, such as skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation clinics, and retail and mail-order pharmacies under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups under the Merritt Hawkins brand, as well as physician executive leadership search services under the B.E. Smith brand; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, it offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent hiring needs; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; medical coding, clinical documentation improvement, case management, clinical data registry, and auditing and advisory services; digital staffing services; flex pool management; and credentialing software solutions to clinicians and healthcare enterprises. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Taxas.

