Hive Trading 1.6% Lower This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $121.62 million and approximately $13.42 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000301 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000382 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00034685 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,683,064 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

