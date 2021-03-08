HNI (NYSE:HNI) Trading Up 7.6%

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)’s share price was up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.31. Approximately 869,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 473,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Sidoti raised shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get HNI alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $562.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.83 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in HNI by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About HNI (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.