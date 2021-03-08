Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.96

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 339773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Holly Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 40.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.87%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP)

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

