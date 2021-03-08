Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Stake Cut by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,660 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Hologic worth $35,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5,025.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 776.0% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $72.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.