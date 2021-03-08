HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by equities researchers at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

HMST opened at $46.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.22. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $46.38.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Green acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,031 shares of company stock worth $119,080 and have sold 25,746 shares worth $1,028,325. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HomeStreet by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in HomeStreet by 305.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

