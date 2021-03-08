Honest Price Reaches $0.0213 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 8th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $13,959.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 3% against the dollar. One Honest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.78 or 0.00455055 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00067139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00046438 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00076563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00078312 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $249.55 or 0.00463910 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Coin Trading

