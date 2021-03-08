Honest Trading 3.7% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $14,835.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Honest has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.24 or 0.00461955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00067304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00076092 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00081022 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.84 or 0.00449282 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars.

