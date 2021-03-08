Hong K. Choi Sells 40,000 Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $7.45. 6,971,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,394,219. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Kopin Co. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market cap of $633.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.66 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KOPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kopin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

