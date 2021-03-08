HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 45.5% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 84.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. HOQU has a market capitalization of $418,182.35 and $1.02 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 45.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00059263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.93 or 0.00815366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00025422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00061614 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00029322 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00041103 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

