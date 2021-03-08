Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Position Boosted by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.94% of Horizon Bancorp worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 533.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, EVP Mark E. Secor sold 6,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $117,429.82. Also, CEO Craig M. Dwight sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $190,383.50. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $19.14 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $840.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

