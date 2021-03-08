Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP opened at $88.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $96.54. The company has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 15,944 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $1,474,501.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,769.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,584 shares of company stock valued at $23,753,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

