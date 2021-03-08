Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) EVP Glenn R. Leitch Sells 87,000 Shares

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00.

HRL traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.22. 24,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,142. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,602,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,150,000 after purchasing an additional 626,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,311,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,362,000 after purchasing an additional 106,165 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,561,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,608,000 after purchasing an additional 312,630 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,199,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,747,000 after buying an additional 2,800,643 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,750,000 after buying an additional 43,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

